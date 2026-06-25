These Love Island USA Casa Amor girlies are lowkey famous, so we dug up their TV show cameos

Tierra and Amora have immediately been recognised for being on TV shows before Love Island USA‘s Casa Amor. We decided to dig up their cameos, and it turns out both of them have been on those rogue YouTube videos, even with Amora only doing paid appearances.

Tierra was on rogue YouTube videos

Tierra was on UDY’s Loyalty Test, titled, ‘Will She Cheat With His Friend’s Roommate?’ on YouTube, which received over two million views. She said, “I don’t think no man is 100 percent, it’s possible [they may cheat].” Tierra is in on the set-up, and was hired to help.

As a close family friend of the main guy in the video, she was acting as someone who sold a laptop to his girlfriend for cheap. He pretended to be working when Tierra was available, and this isn’t the first time she’s made an attempt at being famous.

She was in the video for Karol G’s song WATATI, which was part of the Barbie movie. The video has been viewed 139,105,729 times on YouTube. Aside from that, Tierra has been on nine music videos, including Like a Pimp by ZeeZee and Trackstar by Mooski.

Amora was on a random TV show

Glizzy & Fazo, a YouTube channel with 39K subscribers, featured Amora on it as a ‘best friend’. She was on a video from three years ago, called, “KISSING MY BEST FRIEND AFTER AN ARGUMENT… 💔,” where she tells her friend, “I’m doing too much? Let’s be forreal.”

The guy in the video commented: “yall turnt up, she caught me off-guard with the phone call.” And loads of people are commenting three years on, saying they’re visiting the YouTube channel after spotting Amora walking in as a Casa Amor bombshell for season eight.

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