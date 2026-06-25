Where to follow the insanely cool Next Gen NYC season two cast on Instagram

So you can properly internet stalk them

Bravo’s Next Gen NYC season two is here, which means so are your favourite New Yorkers. Set in the concrete jungle, this friend group is navigating messy relationships and constant drama. We’ve rounded up all of the Instagrams of the Next Gen NYC season two cast so you don’t have to go searching.

Ariana Biermann

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Daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, Ariana and her boyfriend Hudson broke up before filming season two. Now we’re all just waiting to see how the fallout plays out over season two.

Riley Burruss

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Daughter of Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Riley’s a 22-year-old NYU graduate. She’s currently exploring career opportunities in the music industry.

Emira D’Spain

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Emira’s a 28-year-old model and content creator, and notably the first Black transgender woman to model for Victoria’s Secret. Icon.

Brooks Marks

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Son of Meredith Marks from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Brooks is a 24-year-old fashion designer and model.

Ava Dash

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The daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy, Ava’s a 25-year-old model.

Gia Giudice

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Georgia McCann

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Georgia’s claim to fame is that she’s a 25-year-old ultimate cool girl and fourth-generation New Yorker.

Charlie Zakkour

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Shai Fruchter

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Hudson McLeroy

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Rowan Henchy

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Liam Obergfoll

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Kendall White

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