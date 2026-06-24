Here’s what happened between Next Gen NYC’s Ariana and Hudson, and where they stand now

Ariana and Hudson split before Next Gen NYC season two, and I need to know what happened. She revealed, “We were together for like 10 years on and off, but, like, I’ve never gone through a breakup like this. Hudson is my best friend, and that was why it was so hard.”

What happened between Ariana and Hudson?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson McLeroy (@hudson.mcleroy)

Essentially, Ariana and Hudson split because of the pressures of moving to New York and having a public relationship. She said, “I think we were both going through different things and transitioning into different worlds,” and confirmed their breakup in October 2025.

She revealed that the relationship is no longer good for her to Hudson, and apologised to him. “Hudson and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Ariana’s split announcement read. “While these things are never easy, we both know it’s what’s best for us right now.”

“We are so grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years. Sometimes life takes you in different directions and that’s okay. Love you all,” she added. They first met through Ariana’s older sister Brielle Biermann, when they were just 14 years old.

Where the Next Gen NYC couple stand now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson McLeroy (@hudson.mcleroy)

Ariana has scrapped her clothing line collaboration with Hudson from season one. Claiming that she doesn’t have “the best style” anyway, Ariana explained,”Hudson and I facing all these problems over the last year, I can’t imagine us going into business together.”

When they split, they were living together, so Ariana had two days to move out and find an apartment. She’s even started dating and will be seen going on dates with a few potential men on the Bravo show, even though Hudson believes they’ll get back together.

Now back in Atlanta, Hudson has launched his own company and is focused on building his career, but he still keeps tabs on Ariana, and has even suggested he’s not ready to step aside. They’re both still really close friends and are now taking it day-by-day.

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