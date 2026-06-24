The Gs break silence on firing Leah and where they stand after Million Dollar Nannies

Exclusive: Camila and Juan Carlos Izquierdo, who are worth more than $500 million, feature on Million Dollar Nannies. They are better known as The Gs or The Guiribiteys, who are two dentists working in Miami. Well, they’ve told Reality Shrine what happened with Leah.

Camila reveals why they fired Leah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maybe: Leah Barrs (@leahbarrs)

Camila fired Leah after finding out that she had slept with a client in the past. She told us: “When we fired Leah, it was very clear that I do not agree with that behaviour. She definitely broke my trust, so I don’t know why she’d be so upset.”

“I don’t believe in that. Once you put things on the table since the beginning, like boundaries, things like this shouldn’t happen. She knew how strong I feel about that. Later on, she did explain that the person was like a friend, and that she was getting paid,” she added.

Camila continued: “Thats the line, I would agree if she had worked for them in the past. She didn’t say anything to me and opened up to other nannies she had met. It felt weird to me. I applaud and feel happy that other nannies have Leah’s back, as she has a tribe behind her.”

Where they stand with Leah now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Guiribitey (@camilaguiribitey)

Camila revealed she hasn’t spoken to Leah since Million Dollar Nannies, which took less than month to film. While her mother, Tatiana, told us they “wish Leah the best,” Camila said there’s “no bad blood” between them, but just that they haven’t spoken since.

Tatiana added: “We wish Leah the best with the agency, as a person we like her, we just don’t think she was honest with us.” Since then, Leah’s former friend, Sydney, has been working as a nanny with the family, but they revealed her contract has come to an end.

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