They’re insanely wealthy, so let’s meet the Guiribitey family from Million Dollar Nannies

Featured on Million Dollar Nannies, and one of the most talked about families, is the Guiribitey family. Also known as “The G’s.” From luxury demands to a rigorous interview process, here’s everything you need to know about the Guiribitey family from this season of Million Dollar Nannies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Guiribitey (@camilaguiribitey)

Made up of husband-and-wife dentists duo, Camila and Juan Carlos Izquierdo, they are based in and work in Miami, Florida. According to the series, they’re worth more than $500 million. Very impressive and making them one of the wealthiest families on Million Dollar Nannies. They have two young daughters, Alma and Aurora, and Camila’s mother Taty is also featured on the show.

Camila is a Cuban-American dentist, content creator, and social media personality, with over two million followers on her YouTube channel “El Mundo de Camila.” She shares glimpses of her lavish lifestyle and travels. On Instagram, she has over one million followers and over 600,000 on TikTok with 18 million likes.

She’s not the only internet famous star in the family. Her mother, Taty, goes by “la mamilover” on her social media channels. With over 500,000 followers on Instagram, she “empowers women and family” according to her Instagram bio. She’s more than an influencer though. Taty has a degree in Computer Science, immigrated to the United States from Havana, Cuba, and is deeply involved in volunteering. The mayor of Miami even congratulated her on her birthday for her “philanthropic and fashion contributions to the community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Guiribitey (@camilaguiribitey)

Outside of Camila and Taty’s social media, they’re both heavily involved in outreach and philanthropy opportunities. They even have their own foundation, “Guiribitey Family Foundation,” where they are: “committed to uplifting underprivileged communities in South Florida and Latin America through sustainable education and healthcare initiatives.”

Camila and Juan Carlos got married in 2016 in Altos de Chavon, Dominican Republic. 2026 marks ten years of marriage for them, and they lovingly renewed their vows in Rome last year.

Now, the family’s travelled to Ibiza to hopefully find a suitable nanny for their two daughters. There’s no denying the Guiribitey’s are a very impressive and wealthy family.

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