Here’s everything Reece has been up to since retiring from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

After a lot of speculation, Reece confirmed at the end of the newest season of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that she had decided to retire from the squad.

During an interview with Tudum, she explained that one of the reasons she wanted to retire was the feeling of always needing to be “on” and worrying about how people would view her in real life.

She also explained the pressure of social media, saying: “Everyone has a right to their opinion, but some opinions are extremely loud and hurtful. The pressure of going to a game and knowing seconds later, as soon as the game ends, you’re going to see lots of videos of you, it’s constant pressure. If I mess up, it’s going to be online. All that really adds up.”

What has Reece been up to since retiring from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

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Speaking to Us Weekly, Reece revealed that she and Will have just moved back to Alabama, where they first met, sharing: “We’re really excited about that. I think right now it’s just trying to figure out what life is and being excited for all the things that are thrown at us.”

And it seems like performing in still something she’s firmly focused on doing in the future, sharing that appearing on Broadway would be a lifelong dream come true, telling Elle: “I don’t know if that’s ever going to actually happen, but I would love to at least go back to the kind of dancing I grew up with.”

Reece also revealed that she’s currently working on a book, but has kept tight lipped about what kind of book it is. Watch this space!

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