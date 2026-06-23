Million Dollar Nannies’ Leah Barrs shockingly admits she doesn’t regret sleeping with a dad

Million Dollar Nannies star Leah Barrs has broken her silence on her shocking scandal, in which she admitted she’d once slept with one of her clients whilst working for him.

She shared the juicy revelation to fellow nanny Olivia, but it didn’t stay secret for long, with the news spreading across the island and costing Leah one of her jobs she’d had lined up for the summer. Things got so bad that the rest of the nannies in the agency actually voted to replace her as the face of the agency with Jack McCann.

Leah Barr has since spoken to People more about the incident, with the Million Dollar Nannies star explaining why in some aspects she doesn’t regret what she did.

She shared: “I was young — I was 22 at the time. And I shouldn’t have done that.” She explained that the dad was a “friend” before she was hired to work for him and insists he was a single father when they slept together.

Nonetheless, Leah admitted: I was working for him that night, so I shouldn’t have crossed that line. It was something I regret doing. I guess I don’t regret it because you learn from your mistakes, but I’m not that person today.”

As for whether the pair are still in touch today, Leah clarified that she doesn’t “really talk to him anymore”, adding: “He’s happily married. Pack it up.”

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