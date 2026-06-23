Omg, Amaya Crearer just made an announcement after being cut from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Amaya Crearer was a rookie for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but that all came to an end when she was cut from the team in July 2025. Anyway, it looks like she’s not letting that affect her confidence at all, because she’s now made a major career announcement.

She spent a year with the DCC girlies, but when she got turned away after 12 months, Amaya auditioned for Miami Dolphins cheer team. Of course she made it in! She wrote on June 22nd: “Beyond honoured and humbled to announce I am a Miami Dolphins Cheerleader🐬.”

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In 2025, there were rumours she was going to audition for DCC again. People have been wondering what happened to her after last year’s training camp with the Cowboys, as she was spotted doing the DCC intensive in January, and then… there was nothing.

Before the DCC, Amaya was with Georgia Bulldogs cheerleading team for the 2024-2025 season. Despite not making it onto DCC, the girlies she met there have been super supportive of her new journey, with Reece commenting, “So incredibly proud of you🥹🥹🧡🩵.”

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She wasn’t even on the show’s cast list as an official rookie this past year, because despite having previously made it to the final auditions and training camp, but was not selected for the official 2025-2026 team. Amaya didn’t even re-audition for the team.

In the last few days, Amaya has shared updates about her time in boot camp for the Miami Dolphins, and is still navigating her way through the NFL cheerleading world. Following a live audition at a DCC show in San Antonio, Texas, she made it up until round two.

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