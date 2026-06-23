Inside Reece and Will’s tight-knit marriage after she left Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for him

Reece has arguably been the most famous and successful star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and it turns out she left following her wedding to her husband, Will Allman, who she met at high school. They’re now living in Alabama together, so let’s peek at their marriage.

They tied the knot in April 2024, two months before the first season of America’s Sweethearts premiered. In season three, she said they had a “very abnormal first year of marriage.” Will even quit his job at a power washing company amid his wife’s rise to fame!

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He began working with Reece as new opportunities arose. However, he said in season three that their relationship started becoming “more of a business partnership rather than a marriage,” with them admitting that they are “still trying to figure it out.”

“Our whole life has pretty much flipped. Reece didn’t come out here to become famous,” Will said, to which Reece added that her life has become “so nonstop.” The couple said they compare themselves to their other newlyweds, who are starting families with each other.

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Reece then asked her husband, “What am I doing? What is my purpose? Who else is Reece? Who’s us?” Back in the day, Will moved to Dallas to support her. He said: “Her dream was to become a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader. I wasn’t going to be a dream squasher.

“That was her dream. I really didn’t have any massive dreams or anything, so I was like, ‘My dream is to pursue this woman.’ And that was my dream and that still is today. I was just a college student going crazy at a basketball game. A couple weeks later she slid into my DMs.”

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