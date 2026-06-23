Er, are these editing errors in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders S3?!

The producers of the Netflix show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders must have an ungodly amount of footage to sift through for each season. I’m amazed the crew haven’t been driven insane by hearing Thunder so many times. But Netflix viewers have identified two jarring conversations which don’t quite match up with the chronology with the rest of the season. Here are the two (alleged) editing blunders in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three.

Cast your mind back to the sixth episode of season three – Baby, I’m a Star. We watch Kleine and Kat chit-chat.

Kleine describes educating the newbies on what to post on social media. She apparently told them: “If you came here to do all of this on social media, and get this big following or whatever, and you’re not here to dance, then…”

Kat cuts in: “Get out!”

Kat then continues: “Because, I feel like this group of new Netflix girls are very social media heavy. And now everyone – even girls who are auditioning – are like, influencers, compared to obviously, when we were on the other show, no one really was in this influencer world.”

Kat and Kleine are talking about the rookie candidates during the “auditioning” process. However, we already saw Judy and Kelli firm up the final-line up in the previous episode. By this point, the audience already knows who made the final team, and has moved beyond the “auditioning” era.

In episode seven, Faith‘s mother and friends from Australia visit her in Dallas for Thanksgiving. Faith subjects them to the horrors of USA food.

In a talking head interview, Faith says: “There’s obviously ups and downs throughout this crazy journey, and it’s not easy, but sometimes doing what you love isn’t easy. You’ve gotta make the sacrifices. And I think I owe it to myself to give myself a veteran season, if I am fortunate enough to make the team.”

The thing is, Netflix viewers already saw Fatih make the team two episodes ago. By Thanksgiving, Faith has been part of the official Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders line-up for approximately four months.

Maybe Faith intended to mean that she hoped she would be allowed to stay in the team for the 2026-2027 season? Although, this doesn’t make a huge amount of sense either, as (excluding the speculation about Karley) no veteran cheerleader has been kicked off the team at training camp since 2020.

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