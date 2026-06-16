Everything you need to know on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookie Faith (and her ponytail)

She's the first person from New Zealand to make the cut

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is back. Season three contains a multitude of new cheerleaders who we we have to keep track of. To help you keep up, here’s everything you need to know (and plenty of things you don’t need to know) about Faith Ward from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Wait, which of the DCC is Faith?

She’s the one with the blonde ponytail and the Australian accent. Faith was born on 1st April 2003. She was 22 when she auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (although she’s now 23). Faith is the first person from New Zealand to make the DCC – although plenty of Australia woman have gone before her.

Faith bothered to come all the way from New Zealand

Faith is originally from Wellington in New Zealand, but now lives in Perth, Australia. She has four sisters.

She was already professional dancer

Faith is double-jointed in her hips, so she can rotate her leg more than the average person can. In her teens, she shared several videos on social media of her bending in unusual ways. She already had 120,000 Insta followers before she was announced as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

When Faith was still a child, she began competing in regional dance contests. In 2018, she won Dancer of the Year (for ages 12 to 14) at the Rainbow National Dance Competition in Florida. You can still watch her performance at the 2019 Australian Dance Festival on YouTube.

She took lessons with the Smash Dance Company in Perth, then later returned to teach classes there. Awww. In 2024, she worked as a dancer on Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)



Faith was scouted for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. She told Body and Soul: “They’re called America’s Sweethearts, so I didn’t think that joining the team would be possible for an Australian. It was only when one of the recruiters messaged and asked me to apply, that I realised they must be looking for international candidates.”

She officially joined the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders in July 2025.

Faith shares lots of behind-the-scenes footage on her socials

You can join her 234,000 Insta followers here, or peruse the YouTube channel where she vlogs about being on tour with the DCC.

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