Meet Brenley Herrera, the incredible Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookie

The 26 year old Brenley Herrera is one of the hopefuls at the centre of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three. Here’s everything you need to know about this rookie.

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The Fort Worth native grew up near Haslet, Texas, attending DCC dance competitions as a kid and watching the Cowboys from the stands. Making the team has always been the dream, and her journey to earn those iconic boots is one of the most compelling storylines this season. “Going into the process, I knew it would be one of the most challenging experiences of my life,” she says in her Netflix bio.

Before auditioning, Brenley’s dance experience has made her prepared for the challenging auditioning process of becoming a DCC. “I danced at All Star Dance Academy from the age of 2 until I was 18. After that I was a member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad for 4 years.”

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Off the matt, she’s full of personality. She can recite the Hamilton soundtrack, has three cats named Mumford, Gravy, and Appa, and has a surprising family connection to Johnny Cash. She’s also chosen to represent pancreatic cancer awareness for the DCC’s “My Cause, My Boots” initiative, if she makes it that far.

She decided to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to be a part of something bigger than herself. “The Dallas Cowboys have been an organisation that has been in my life forever, especially being born and raised in the DFW area, and being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.”

When it comes to what advice she’s give someone who dreams of becoming a DCC?: “Put in the work and trust yourself!”

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