Here’s every rookie competing for a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders spot in season three

Six spots. Seven episodes. Thirty veterans who are already fighting to keep their place. The tryouts for rookies in season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are brutal. And the class of hopefuls auditioning for Kelli and Judy this year is one of the most compelling yet. From a girl who flew in from New Zealand to a woman who has a DCC in her literal DNA, here’s everything you need to know about the new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three rookies.

Savanna, 23

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From Orem, Utah, Savanna took her first DCC prep class at 15, danced at TCU, competed nationally, and performed with Odyssey Dance Theatre. “I’ve dreamed of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader since I was young, long before the Netflix series,” she says. No matter the outcome of her journey, she’s taking away key lessons from the process: “The biggest thing I’ve learned from Kelli and Judy is the importance of professionalism, preparation, and consistency.”

Parker, 26

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Parker grew up in Texas, was headed for a career in consulting, and then realised that she wasn’t done yet with dance. Before this audition cycle, she performed with DCC’s Rhythm and Blue, the NFL’s first co-ed dance team and drum corps. So she already understands the organisation inside and out. She solves Rubik’s cubes, dreams of travelling to Italy, and spends time with her two dogs.

Jenna, 24

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Jenna is a University of Oklahoma Pom Squad alum who has been upfront and confident about something most people would find hard to discuss so openly: she was born with a cleft lip. She brings that same honesty and confidence to everything else. She can recite the alphabet backward, is double-jointed, and her dream dinner party includes Drew Barrymore and Barack Obama.

Unexpected combo but it works. Crucially, Jenna was the last cut from DCC training camp last season. So she’s back with something to prove and is acutely aware of how close she got: “It’s pushed me outside my comfort zone, taught me resilience and how to handle pressure. I’ve grown not only as a dancer but as a person.”

Faith, 23

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Faith travelled the farthest to get here, both literally and metaphorically. She’s from New Zealand, earned regional and national dance titles back home, and spent time performing on a cruise ship before trying for DCC.

If she makes it, she’ll be making history as the first New Zealander in squad history. Her take on Kelli and Judy’s guidance is one of the most useful things anyone has said about the process: “Corrections aren’t criticism, they see your potential and want you to grow. That mindset made the whole process feel less scary and more like something I could rise to.”

Emily A, 23

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Emily A. spent nearly a year performing on a cruise ship before deciding to try out for DCC. Which is either an incredibly brave pivot or proof she was always going to end up here. Originally from Medford, Oregon, and known for her jet black hair, she’s also the kind of person who keeps her childhood baby blanket around for anxious moments.

What’s most interesting about Emily is the internal shift she describes since auditioning: “I’ve found a new drive and discipline within myself. I’m now working harder than ever and pushing myself because I want to, not because someone is telling me to.”

Dayton, 28

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Dayton has the most layered backstory in the rookie class. And possibly in the entire show. He mother Shelly is an associate choreographer for DCC and was a member of the 1989 squad. Shelly was pregnant with Dayton during her final season on the team. Dayton has been attending final auditions as a spectator since she was 12.

She’s also a returning candidate, having auditioned before without making the final squad. She knows exactly how stiff the competition is, has known it her whole life, and she’s still back: “To be considered among the final few that have the opportunity to make the roster is quite an accomplishment in and of itself and I’m proud of the work that I’ve done.”

Brenley, 23

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Brenley is a Dallas-Fort Worth native who grew up with the Cowboys as a constant presence in her life. So this feels a bit like a homecoming. She has a fun-loving, creative personality and can recite most of the Hamilton soundtrack by heart.

So she’s a performer through and through. For now, she’s completely clear-eyed on what she’s walking into: “Being considered for a place on this team represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and belief in a dream that sometimes felt bigger than myself.”

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