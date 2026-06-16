Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders star Dayton is still a rookie, so let’s remind ourselves of who she is

Dayton is still a rookie on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team, and genuinely, I’m so proud of her. When she was first cut from DCC, she said, “I don’t think that getting cut is the end of my dream. I just think that it wasn’t my time, so hopefully I’ll get that.”

She refuses to audition anywhere else, especially as her mum, Shelly, was a DCC for five seasons. Dayton reached the finals and even made it to training camp at one point, but was turned away at the final moment. She definitely doesn’t give up, because she’s still there!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)

She said: “Most of the pressure that I felt the last two timed I auditioned came from my mum. And this time, I feel like I’m doing it purely for myself. If I make the team, my mum would be so ecstatic. She would be so proud of me following her footsteps.”

Dayton previously auditioned for the team twice before this season. Raised in McKinney, Texas, she has been connected to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders since before she was born because her mother, Shelly, is an associate choreographer for the organisation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)

Shelly was also a member of the 1989 DCC class, was pregnant with Dayton during her final season with the team. “I’ve been attending final auditions since I was 12 or 13 as a spectator and the competition has always been fierce,” her mum has recently said.

Dayton began dancing when she was 3 years old and has continued building on that lifelong foundation of training and performance ever since. “To be considered among the final few that have the opportunity to make the roster,” she told Tudum, “is an accomplishment.”

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