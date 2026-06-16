Jenna Waller is finally a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and we are so emotional about it

If you watched season two of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix then you know it was devastating when Jenna Waller got cut. And now? She’s back. And the comeback story we’ve been manifesting since that training camp, has officially come true. So let’s get to know Jenna, our new favourite DCC rookie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Waller (@jennawaller_)

Born and raised in San Diego, California, Jenna has been dancing since she was literally two years old. She danced competitively at a studio from age three to eight and competed with her high school dance team of four years. She then spent four years on the University of Oklahoma’s Pom Squad, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. The girl has been training for this her whole life.

Jenna was the very last person cut from the 2024 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders roster. DCC director Kelli Finglass delivered the news, telling Jenna she believed she “peaked at the right time for a strong impression for the next time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Waller (@jennawaller_)

Now that she’s officially a DCC, we wanted to dig into the fun stuff. And her official bio did not disappoint. Her celebrity crush? Young Zac Efron or Obama. A woman of range and excellent taste. Her junk food weakness is any and all chips, her favourite film is Midnight in Paris, and her TV rotation is Grey’s Anatomy, New Girl, and Vampire Diaries. Basically a master class in comfort shows.

Her pets are a highlight. She has her own cat named Norman, plus family pets Joey, Gus, Benny, and Zeke. Five animals. She is clearly thriving. Her dream dinner guest is Drew Barrymore because she “thinks we’d have a blast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Waller (@jennawaller_)

Hidden talents? She can say the alphabet backwards and she’s double jointed. Also, she revealed that she was born with a cleft lip and that one of her front teeth is fake. Her chosen charity is Operation Smile, which helps children with cleft conditions. The full-circle moment of that detail is not lost on us.

When asked what advice she’d give to someone dreaming of becoming a DCC, Jenna said: “Work hard, stay true to yourself, and trust the process. Control the controllable and let fate handle the rest!”

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