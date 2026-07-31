Who is Taylor Donohue, Taylor Strecker’s wife on House of Stassi?

Taylor Donohue is starring on Hulu’s new series, House of Stassi. She’s Taylor Strecker’s wife, so let’s meet Taylor Donohue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Strecker (@taylorstrecker)

Taylor “Teddy” Donohue is a producer and videographer who’s based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

According to her LinkedIn, since 2019 she’s been the owner of Modern Chaos Productions. It’s a media production company that “specialises in a range of creative services that cater to both individuals and businesses.” They mainly focus on podcast production, video production, and corporate video.

She attended The George Washington University, a private university in Washington, D.C. from 2006 to 2010. She graduated with a BA in Psychology and then “relocated to New York City and embraced my passion for video production.”

Teddy and Taylor met in 2015, when Teddy was working as a videographer for a mutual friend. After Taylor got divorced from her husband, Taylor eventually admitted she was in love with Teddy and the two started dating shortly after. They got engaged in 2020, after five years of being together.

The Taylors got married on August 14, 2021, in an intimate coastal wedding in Massachusetts. The wedding was held at Teddy’s parents’ house and Taylor’s sister, Ashley Lisi, officiated and married them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Strecker (@taylorstrecker)

They went through the IVF process for three years, and welcomed their daughter Beau on New Year’s Eve in 2025. Teddy was the one who carried their daughter, and told Motherly in an interview that: “the IVF protocol felt overwhelming at first, but I got the hang of it quickly.”

She knows Stassi through her wife, Taylor Strecker. Taylor and Stassi are close friends and podcast co-host’s together, so Teddy and Stassi have gotten close over the years.

House of Stassi follows The Taylor’s journey as they prepare to welcome their daughter Beau.

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