North West unexpectedly cancels 14 day tour just days before it was supposed to start

It comes after she was 'harassed' by male listeners

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has unexpectedly cancelled her 14 day music tour just days before it was supposed to start.

Her Kimokawaii Tour was to be co-headlined with Molly Santana, who released a statement on Instagram following the news. She shared: “To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard earned money planning to be there.

“Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all and I hope to see you soon. You are all so greatly appreciated and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love y’all so much and I promise I will make this one up to you. Black punk otw & be right back.”

Her tour was supposed to start on August 5th, but the dates have since been cancelled on Ticketmaster. The pair were set to perform in cities including Houston, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and Toronto, before ending in LA on August 27th.

The cancellation of her tour comes after Skepta called Kim and Kanye out for failing to “protect” North West at the end of June when she was alone in Paris for Fashion Week.

In a worrying video posted to X, North West could be seen meeting fans at Paris Fashion Week before she was swarmed by adult men who were all wanting a picture with her. During one moment, North West reached out to give one of the adult men a handshake before he forcibly leaned in and grabbed her for a hug.

North West is only 13, and grown men are already putting their hands on her shoulder for photos. Fame at such a young age is unsettling. Kim and Kanye should do better at parenting. pic.twitter.com/29hiJ4Awfv — PHOENIX 30BG (@30bgphoenixx) June 27, 2026



North West looked visibly overwhelmed as the men surrounded her, with another clip showing a man posing with her whilst putting his arm over her shoulder.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye have come under fire online for not being there with North West whilst she’s in Paris, especially as it was where Kim was held at gunpoint and robbed ten years ago.

Rapper Skepta has also called out Kim and Kanye, as well as slamming the “disgusting” behaviour of the men around North West.

Resharing the video of the man hugging her, he wrote on X: “A blind man could see she wanted a handshake.” In another post he added: “My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick.”

The fact that 13-year-old North West was going in for a handshake and the adult in the room preferred to avoid the handshake and go in for a hug is terribly and terrifyingly wrong 😭🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lHEeAF18Tt — Toluwase (@Toluwase_x) June 27, 2026



Someone then asked Skepta whether hugging was “a social offense” now, before the rapper responded: “What are you talking about?! She is 13 years old and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these replies to my tweet.”

Another added that North West had “basically skipped being a teenager” because of the piercings on her face, with Skepta sharing: “WOW!! Protect your kids people. Protect your kids!” He described the clips as “sickening” adding: “Schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f*****g learn is ‘Body Language.’”

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