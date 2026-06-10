Everything we know about Karley’s unexpected cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The DCC fanbase has been sent into chaos this week after reports emerged that four season veteran Karley Swindle had been cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during tryouts for the 2026-2027 season. There have been no official reports yet from Karley or the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so it’s a very messy situation that we’re breaking down.

Here’s everything we know about Karley’s shocking cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

How the rumours started

It all began in a Facebook group over the weekend, when someone asked whether there was “any word on whether all the vets made it back from training camp?” Someone commented: “Karley was cut. Not a rumour.”

From there, things snowballed fast. A Reddit user claiming to be “an insider and someone present in Karley’s life” then appeared, saying they wanted to “clear the air” on the various speculations circulating.

The insider claimed that after Karley raised some issues regarding a toxic work environment and staff members, she was not invited back for another season, despite wanting to return. These claims, however, remain unverified.

Karley seemingly confirms the news

A screenshot then surfaced appearing to show someone messaging Karley the Reddit post and asking whether the cut was true. She responded: “Unfortunately, yes that’s true.” It’s the closest thing to a direct confirmation fans have had. However, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders organisation has not yet officially verified that Karley has been cut from the team.

Karley’s also been dropping subtle hints on social media. She reposted a fan edited video of herself with the caption “Karley you’re a star and nothing will dim your light. #justiceforkarley.” While she hasn’t given an official statement yet, it’s pretty clear that she’s not happy with this decision.

Her teammates speak out

The confirmation didn’t stop there. Fellow DCC members Marissa Leschber and Megan McElaney have since both weighed in via social media. Marissa responded to a story claiming veterans were not allowed to go to Karley in the stands after the announcements, pushing back on the narrative: “This is not true! Many of us immediately went to be with Karley and our staff members were very respectful and understanding of the gravity of the situation while still trying to show support for the new rookie candidates.”

Meanwhile, Megan commented on a TikTok showing a clip of Karley: “Such a leader. Always speaking from the heart and encouraging everyone to be their best. Couldn’t ask for a better teammate and friend.” She also reposted a TikTok of Karley captioned, “We’ll always be cheering for you.” She’s going strong with her support for Karley.

As it stands, Karley herself has yet to make a full public statement, nor has the DCC organisation. Fans are rallying around her online, and with the America’s Sweethearts audience watching closely, it seems like this story is far from over.

Reality Shrine has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for comment.

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