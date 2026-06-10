Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader members speak out about Karley’s shocking cut from the squad

There have been rumours recently that Karley Swindle from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has been cut during tryouts for the 2026-2027 season. While the four season veteran cheerleader has not publicly made a statement yet confirming her departure, others have spoken out. In an Instagram DM and TikTok video, Marissa Leschber and Megan McElaney have confirmed that Karley has been cut from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Where the rumours came from

It started in a Facebook group over the weekend when someone asked whether there was “any word on whether all the vets made it back from training camp?” Someone commented: “Karley was cut. Not a rumour.”

A Reddit post from someone claiming to be “an insider and someone present in Karley’s life” took to the platform to “clear the air.” The insider claimed that after Karley raised some issues she was then not invited back for another season.

Someone then posted a screenshot which appeared to show someone messaging Karley the Reddit post and asking her if the news about her cut is true, to which she responded: “Unfortunately, yes that’s true.”

Marissa confirms Karley’s been cut

A screenshot was then shared on @dcc_updates story including the message: “Veterans were reportedly not allowed to go to Karley in the stands after the announcements. They had to stay put on the field and were told to pull it together for photos.”

Marissa then responded to the story with the message: “This is not true! Many of us immediately went to be with Karley and our staff members were very respectful and understanding of the gravity of the situation while still trying to show support for the new rookie candidates.”

The screenshot was then posted on Reddit, where users shared their own opinions: “‘Staff was respectful’ girl please nothing about this is respectful.”

Another confirmation from Megan

In a TikTok video that was posted yesterday showing a clip of Karley giving an interview, Megan commented: “Such a leader. Always speaking from the heart and encouraging everyone to be their best. Couldn’t ask for a better teammate and friend.” This is now the second confirmation from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Karley’s cut from the squad.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have also not yet verified that Karley has been cut from the team and so currently all we have to go off of is Marissa and Megan’s comments and the earlier alleged screenshot.

Reality Shrine has reached out to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for comment.

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