Who is Meija Moreno on Summer House, the vibey girl who dated West Wilson for a whole year?

Meija Moreno is the woman who dated West Wilson for a whole year, before he ended up pursuing Amanda Batula on Summer House. She’s actually really vibey on socials, and it looks like she’s even been posting hints about what she really thinks of the whole reunion.

It turns out that Meija is the mystery lady who received Valentine’s Day flowers from West, and is a super boss babe. She owns Snark Studios, a custom horse tie business which involves handmade products, and even accessorised Lindsay Hubbard for the reunion.

Meija said the “cops would have been called” if she was invited to the reunion. But when she’s not wrapped up in Bravo drama, she’s fighting for immigration and LGBTQ+ rights, and is “fighting against all men w small hands, no moral compass, and loser tendencies.”

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She’s a die-hard Montana States Cats fan and moved to Philadelphia to become an artist. Meija works a day job as a remote receptionist, and told Billy Penn: “I’m a normal person. I’m not a part of that world. I don’t have a fan base that knows me.”

“So when my name started getting thrown in the mix, my immediate fear was that I was going to become a scapegoat, or somehow become the villain in the situation,” she added. Meija, who was born in Northern Idaho, went to Montana State University.

They weren’t friends but they had mutuals and met for the first time at a destination wedding in 2023. Meija and West lived together for a week and kept in touch. She said, “West was always really supportive of me chasing down that dream of being some kind of artist.”

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