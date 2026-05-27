Are West Wilson and Amanda Batula still together after the chaotic Summer House reunion?

I just can't get over the fact they're an item

The Summer House reunion is upon us, which means we get three solid parts of West Wilson and Amanda Batula getting eviscerated over their relationship, but are they still together?

After weeks of speculation the pair confirmed their relationship at the end of March in a joint statement.

They wrote: “We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Wilson (@westling.conrad)



The statement continued: “We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.

“As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

Are West and Amanda still together?

Despite the inevitable grilling West Wilson and Amanda Batula will undoubtedly receive during the Summer House reunion, they very much are still together today.

West spoke about their relationship on Monday during an appearance on the Show Me Something podcast. He explained that they’re “doing our best” admitting that “going out in public is kinda scary.”

He added: “I really, really, really regret the lying part of it. Because now it’s like, no matter what happens or what I say I have not a lot of ground to stand on.”

Spotted: Ahead of the Summer House reunion airing, Amanda Batula and West Wilson were seen taking a romantic trip to Rome proving their relationship is still going very strong #summerhouse pic.twitter.com/KXIgLRj6OE — Roxanne and Shantel (@AllAboutTRH) May 26, 2026



The pair were also seen on their way to Rome prior to the first part of the Summer House reunion tonight, and sorry but it is giving fleeing the country a bit.

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