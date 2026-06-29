Reece’s husband faces backlash for past comments about DCC pay following her retirement

Reece and her husband Will appeared on The Unplanned Podcast last year, where they talked about their relationship, and her success on the show as well as the DCC pay rise.

However, Will is now facing backlash for some of the comments he made whilst on the podcast with Reece. During one moment he’s talking about what it’s like to be her husband and see her achieve her dream of becoming a DCC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Allman (@willallman18)



He explained that he sees the “good and the bad” of her dream, sharing: “She came to Dallas to be a DCC, she didn’t come to be a Netflix star, it just came with it. And that fear and that anxiety just surrounded the whole dream.”

His reaction had a negative response on Reddit, as one person commented: “His first answer here is so ignorant. All the women were given the choice whether or not to film confessionals for the Netflix show, and Reece clearly chose to do so. I get that that decision came with a lot of hate, backlash, and overall negativity that she probably didn’t initially consider and doesn’t deserve, but you can’t blame anyone else for her being on a Netflix show”

Another added: “This is rich. Didn’t he quit his job to become her manager? Does he really think she would have any popularity and brand deals WITHOUT the shows success on Netflix?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Allman (@willallman18)



Host Matt also spoke about the cheerleaders getting a 300 per cent pay increase, asking Will what he thought about it, and he had quite an odd reaction. He commented that Will had been “quiet” whilst Reece was talking about the change, with him responding: “I have a lot of different takes but I’m going to respectfully decline here to answer. I am the biggest Reece fan and that’s all that matters.” Riight…

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