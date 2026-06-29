Debunked: Was Melanie actually dumped from Love Island USA?!

There’s rumours that Melanie has been dumped from the Love Island USA villa, because it’s alleged the official app spoiled it. A screen recording of what appears to show Melanie getting dumped on day 23 of the current season has now gone viral on X, and I’m shook.

People now have a theory, which is that the islanders who left for Casa Amor will bring back get to choose who to couple with. It’s believed that Carl picks Aniya and Amora picks Sincere. Melanie would then be left single and vulnerable, and therefore “goes home.”

Leaked- Melanie rumored to have been dumped from the villa, I Don’t know how dey this is 😳 pic.twitter.com/VamMNG70nC — Sanquiz2gh__ (@sanquiz2gh__) June 28, 2026

It’s been leaked that some people know how to get into the account on the app, but then again, there’s no sign of a dumping or decoupling on the First Look for tonight’s episode. This is leading everyone to think the video is completely false and probably down to AI.

What is circulating online are mainly fan theories and spoiler rumours. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any confirmed report that Melanie has been dumped from the Love Island USA villa. It is true that she’s at risk, as Sincere is currently coupled up with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

One huge sign that the video is false is that the same thing happened with Olandria last season, and she never actually went home until the final, with Nic. The app has also been bugging out a lot, so there could genuinely have just been a technology glitch.

The same X account that has posted leaks have not all been true, either. Some people think there are multiple lies going round purely for account engagement purposes, so Melanie may be involved in tonight’s dumping, but there is no solid confirmation yet.

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