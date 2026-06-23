Olandria finally revealed whether her relationship with Nic is real, and her answer is weird

I won’t lie, I’m still not entirely convinced that the relationship between Olandria and Nic is entirely real after Love Island USA, and with what she recently said about my suspicions are only getting stronger…

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Olandria directly addressed those who doubt her relationship with Nic, and her answer was kinda weird? She commented: “Why is it your business? Are your bills getting paid? Are you touch-deprived? Go get a man; go do something with your life. Why does it matter if me and Nic are together

“When we were at Coachella, people in the comments were like, ‘Oh, I just needed proof that they saw each other this week.’ Why are you so invested in people that don’t know you? That part kind of creeps me out, because I’m never that invested in someone’s relationship, and I’m not living for the internet. I don’t always post what people want me to or always do what people want me to do.”

Nic has also spoken out about rumours his relationship with Olandria isn’t real, with the Love Island star clapping back after Vulture wrote that he “leaned into the role of ‘person in love with Olandria.” He responded: “Dear Vulture magazine I fly all the way to New York where you ask me to be photographed half naked and you smile and shake my hand and then write some sh*t like that??? I’m sure I’ll be told to not speak up about this.”

Olandria spoke more about the pressures of a public relationship to Cosmopolitan, saying: “When I was younger, I never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private, and now I do. When you post too much, they think you’re monetising and faking it. When you don’t post at all, they can’t tell if y’all are together. There’s no winning.”

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