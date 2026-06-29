Wait, did Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Reece change her last name after marrying Will?

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Reece Weaver doesn’t appear to have changed her last name after marrying Will. He revealed he was going to “change that last name” earlier this year, with Reece actually changing her Instagram last name to “Allman” – before changing it back.

When they got engaged, Will wrote, “Life lately—> The greatest earthly gift that The Lord has ever given me answered a question that will last in my memory for my lifetime. I love you Reece! Let’s change that last name!” However, her name on IG is still ‘Reece Weaver’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southern Bride (@southernbride)

Former DCC Crystal Trevino revealed she went to Kelli and Judy to ask if she could change to her married name after she got married in 2010, so people are assuming Reece changed it back for either safety or social media reasons, as ‘Weaver’ is how she’s typically known.

The likely reason is that Reece hired management after the show got popular and they recommended she use the other name across social media. When she and Will got married though, they were introduced as “The Allmans” and are believed to now legally share a last name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

They got married in April 2024, but as Reece changed her last name on socials soon after, it appears that she did change it legally. Will wrote, “Married the woman of my dreams in front of 250 of my best friends and family. A perfect day that will never be forgotten.”

Recently though, the couple are getting backlash after she left the DCC team. “It makes me frustrated, because that could not be more far from the truth,” Reece has just told the Wall Street Journal. “He was so supportive, no matter what decision I made.”

Will said: “Reece is a bunch of people’s favourites. Those people are going to find something else to blame if I wasn’t there, so it doesn’t really affect me a whole lot.” He said back in season one: “I really didn’t have any dreams, so my dream was to pursue this woman.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.