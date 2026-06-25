Reece addresses claims she only quit DCC because of pressure from her husband Will

Reece announced her retirement from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at the end of this season, saying that multiple factors had gone into her decision. However, some viewers have claimed that she was pressured by her husband to quit DCC, something that Reece has now directly addressed.

Speaking to Bustle, Reece responded to viewers speculating that her husband Will “swayed” her to leave the time, as she responded to “critics who think it wasn’t your decision to step away?”

She clarified: “Yeah, the narrative that Will swayed me could not be further from the truth. Something that I admire so much about Will is his support. He sacrificed his career and where he was in Alabama to move out here, support my dreams, and be my biggest cheerleader.

“And he supported me either way — whether it was to do another year, he was all for it, and so excited if that was the case. If I wanted to move on, he was all for it. We wanted to show what true companionship, marriage, and partnership look like, but I’ve learned anyone can take anything [and] turn it into a negative.”

Reece also spoke in more general terms about the negative reaction to her retiring from DCC, as well as criticism towards her marriage with Will.

Talking to People, Reece shared: “I do feel like a lot of people are taking it and turning it into more of a negative intention because my intentions were very honest and very true. I have had such a time trying to figure out what I was going to do, but I had so much peace that I was supposed to take a leap of faith. And I hope that it encourages anyone, everyone who feels like they’re ready to take a leap as well.”

She continued, speaking about her relationship with Will, saying: “The first thing is just realising and knowing not everyone’s going to understand our hearts and the things that go on behind closed doors.

“I think our conversations that we have with one another are very sacred and he trusts me, I trust him and we both admire each other and each other’s opinions. And so I think that that played a huge role into this year and really just this journey.”

Reece added: “There are a lot of opinions out there that people are going to say about us, but we know not everyone’s going to understand. And that’s really a hard concept to grasp, but we know that we have each other and we have a really great support system around us.”

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