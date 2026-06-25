He runs his own iconic fashion brand and models, so let’s meet Brooks Marks from Next Gen NYC

Next Gen NYC is back on Bravo, and Brooks Marks is returning for another season in the city. He’s stepping out on his own, building his brand, and navigating some serious tension along the way. Here’s everything you need to know about Brooks on Next Gen NYC.

Who is Brooks Marks?

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Brooks Marks is a 26-year-old New York City-based model, fashion designer, and influencer who has basically been in the Bravo universe his whole life. He graduated from NYU in 2022 and has since been building his self-titled clothing line and working as the creative director for his mum’s business empire. He’s funny, fashion-obsessed, and not afraid to cause a scene.

He serves as the creative director for his mum’s jewellery company and his brand just expanded to include a Resort Collection. The new collection is described as resort that’s redesigned with “rich texture, breathability, and four new signature shades crafted in exclusive Terrylite.”

As well as running his own clothing brand, Brooks is also a model signed to Ford Models. He even landed a feature in Teen Vogue. Talk about iconic. He’s deeply immersed in the fashion world, and still manages to juggle filming on top of all of it.

His mum is a Real Housewife

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If Brooks looks familiar, it’s because you’ve seen him grow up on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. His mum is RHOSLC star and original member Meredith Marks. She’s a jewellery designer, caviar queen, and certified Bravo icon. Brooks first popped up on the show as a teenager and quickly became a fan favourite in his own right. The Marks family dynamic is chaotic, loving, and occasionally messy. Which obviously makes for great TV. In the season one finale of Next Gen NYC, Brooks told his mum he wanted to stop working for her and go independent with his brand.

Next Gen NYC is available to watch on Hayu.

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