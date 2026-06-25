Kelli Finglass speaks out on decision to cut Dayton from DCC after her fourth time trying

Kelli Finglass made the difficult decision to once again cut Dayton Bramhall from DCC for the fourth time this season. It wasn’t a fun choice for her and Judy to make, and now Kelli has spoken out about the cut, as well as where they stand with Shelley and Dayton now after the fallout.

Kelli told Us Weekly: “We are still standing. Shelly is still reporting to work and contributing in a big way. She always has. Dayton has taken a new role at a job in Texas. I think she has other truths and other chapters for her to explore.”

After Dayton was cut on the series, Shelly could be heard saying: “I’m not OK. Dayton did everything they asked her to do. You take strangers that you don’t know and you can’t even give someone you held in the hospital a chance.”

Kelli opened up more about her decision, telling Us Weekly: “I think she’s grown up enough to maybe redirect herself. I think all of that is healthy. She worked hard and she tried. We worked hard and tried to make it happen for her and it just didn’t. It comes down to if we choose one person over another, why are we saying no to the other? She just never quite got there.”

Shelly also spoke out after a viewer claimed that her legacy had been tainted as a result of Braxton’s rejection.

In a TikTok clip, one viewer criticised Shelly and claimed that her “legacy is tainted” after Dayton was cut from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. They alleged: “Did anyone else hear her say that her legacy was tainted, or is it just me? I mean, the whole situation is sad because she’s literally sitting on the sidelines bawling her eyes out, and she did not have good things to say [about Dayton].”

Shelly responded to the video, writing: “Lots of context left out and editing… not her legacy. Prior to that statement I said it’s so hard for alums to sell the dream to their daughters because they are looked at through a different lens, it’s like being a legacy is tainted. and people don’t know the conversations that were had with me and Dayton about staying in Dallas and training for another year.”

She continued: “As go the baby comment: that had much to do with the conversations, y’all don’t realise that there are over 30 years of relationships, birthday parties, weddings, couples trips. Our children grew up together, more than a job.”

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