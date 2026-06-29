Reece already has a new job AND house after leaving Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

After retiring from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Reece Weaver has certainly stayed busy. She’s now secured a new house and job, having dedicated three years of her life to the DCC team. Reece recently got married to Will, who she’s been with since they met in high school.

Reece has got a brand new job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Words Project® (@littlewordsproject)

With over one million Instagram followers, Reece has quickly become the most-followed DCC star ever! So it was quite a shock when she announced she was retiring. But we all knew she was an influencer anyway, and has worked with brands like Snickers and Revlon.

She’s now got a new job though, which is working as a Kindfluencer for the Little Words project. The brand wrote: “If you’ve ever seen her on the sidelines, you already know that Reece is the kind of person who walks into a room and makes everyone feel seen!!”

“Her bracelet says exactly that, Be a Blessing. $5 from every bracelet sold goes directly to Beckett’s Blessing Box, providing care packages to families navigating pregnancy and infant loss,” the announcement wrote, with Reece’s Be A Blessing bracelet costing $24.

She just bought a house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

Reece and Will have officially bought a new house in Tuscaloosa, Alabama together! They announced the news on June 28th, sharing photos with their cute doggo. She said on the Human School podcast how they felt compelled to leave Texas for Alabama.

“We don’t know the next steps, but we know that the Lord was calling us back to Tuscaloosa and we had so much peace with that. I think there are dreams in the future of wanting to start a family and wanting to still dance, but I don’t know what that looks like,” she said.

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