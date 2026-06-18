Meet Judy Trammell, the choreographer behind the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ routines

From high kicks to the splits, she's behind the stunning DCC moves

Judy Trammell is the 68-year-old head choreographer of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – and largely who we have to thank for their legendary choreography and performances.

She’s a DCC alumna and has been the head choreographer for over 30 years

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Just like her partner in crime, Kelli Finglass, she was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from 1980 to 1984. Cheering for four seasons with the DCC, she served as a group leader and a show group member. Judy’s also been trained in jazz, pom, drill team, and tap dance.

In 1984 she became the assistant choreographer of the DCC and was promoted to her current position, head choreographer, in 1991. After Kelli, she’s the second former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader to join the organisation in an admin role.

She’s choreographed pieces for celebrities and artists

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Judy’s choreographed for famous country stars like Jerry Lewis, Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” music video, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, and Carrie Underwood.

She’s also choreographed the Country Music Awards, Miss Texas Pageant, and the NBC Academy of Country and Western Music Awards.

She’s been married for over 45 years and have three children together

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Judy married her husband Dick Trammell in 1978, just two years before she became a DCC. They also have three children together and are based in Garland, Texas.

Her daughter was also a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Trammell (@dcc_judy)

Her daughter Cassie Trammell also became a cheerleader, as she cheered for eight years with Cheer Athletics where she won a national title and two gold medals at the Allstar Cheerleading World Championships.

Cassie then joined the DCC family and cheered with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from 2008 to 2013. She served as a group leader for her fourth and fifth season on the team. Her wedding was the only wedding featured on the television show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Brides.

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