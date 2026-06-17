Don’t fret, Emily A isn’t done with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders yet – here’s an update

In season three of the Netflix show American Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, we met a rookie called Emily Awbrey (or, Emily A). I’m afraid things didn’t quite work out for her in the way she’d hoped. But cheer up! Emily A’s time with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders isn’t over yet. Here’s a lengthy update on what’s happened to Emily after American Sweethearts season three.

Where did it all go wrong for Emily A?

Emily‘s solo dance performance really impressed the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders judges (although, they were pretty rude about her appearance). She was among the 14 rookies invited to training camp for the 2025-2026 season. Although Emily made it through two rounds of cuts, she wasn’t chosen for the final team. Apparently, she was less proficient at this style of dance than some of the other candidates.

The director Kelli Finglass told Emily she was among her “personal favourites in this training camp”. She said: “I hope you do consider re-auditioning. I’d be disappointed if you don’t try out again.”

Emily A promised she’d be back.

Emily A has been busy since filming American Sweethearts

It didn’t take long for Emily to return to Dallas. She attended a Cowboys game in November, so she could watch her friends Taylor and Faith perform. Aw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Awbrey (@emilyawbrey)



Don’t worry, Emily has kept dancing. She doesn’t work on cruise ships anymore. Emily teaches contemporary, hip-hop, jazz and lyrical classes at the Fusion Dance Academy in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Yup, Emily A is now back at training camp for the DCC!

Emily A was true to her word, and she auditioned again for the 2026-2027 season. She sent off her audition video in March, attended finals in June. On 8th June, the DCC’s Insta posted a carousel of the rookie candidates for 2026. Emily A is among them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@dccheerleaders)

She was then chosen for training camp. As far as we know, Emily A still has a shot at joining the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the 2026-2027 season. Fingers crossed!

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