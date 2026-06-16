Here’s the lowdown on Emily A from S3, including her links to other Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

There are so many rookies in season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Which one is Emily A? Does she get to join the cheer squad? How does she know two other cheerleaders? Here’s the lowdown on Emily Awbrey from Netflix’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show.

Which one is Emily A?

Emily Awbrey is 23 years old. Although she is recognisable on the Netflix show for her black hair, she was blonde until 2024.

She is originally from Medford in Oregon. Emily attended South Medford High School. She then headed off to the University of Arizona (which boasts the illustrious alumna Kourtney Kardashian). Emily specialised in dance, and graduated in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Awbrey (@emilyawbrey)

Emily A carries a baby blanket around with her, as this helps when she gets nervous. I hope she washes it.

Emily already knew two other cheerleaders on America’s Sweethearts?!

So, Emily has been friends with Taylor since she was nine years old. They used to compete against each other in local dance contests. Her connection to Faith is a bit more complicated.

In 2024 and 2025, Emily worked as a dancer on Royal Caribbean cruises. She performed on the exact same ship – Quantum of the Seas – as Faith did. Faith was part of “cast 15”, and Emily belonged to “cast 16”, which took over from Faith’s group. Faith was actually tasked with showing Emily around the cruise ship. They didn’t really encounter each other again until they both wound up at training camp for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Awbrey (@emilyawbrey)

Is Emily Awbrey from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders single?

Sorry to disappoint, but no. It looks as if Emily has been in a relationship with a non-famous guy called Jackson Larrance since at least 2022.

I’m afraid Emily doesn’t become an official DCC member

Sozzles, but Emily only makes it to the training camp stage. However, her friend Faith did get chosen to officially join the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for the new football season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Awbrey (@emilyawbrey)

Emily is still friends with both Faith and Taylor, and was invited to watch them perform in November 2025. Aw.

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