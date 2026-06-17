Omg, are Kylie and Sophy retiring from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders? The rumours, explained

Very few women from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders last for more than five years. I’m afraid, it’s likely that some of our favs from the Netflix show America’s Sweethearts will retire soon. Fans are convinced Kylie Dickinson and Sophy Laufer will quit the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after this season. Here’s an explanation of where these rumours came from.

Yup, Kylie Dickinson is quitting from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Last week, Kylie confirmed she would be retiring from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after the 2026-2027 season. She’s 28 years old, and this will be her fifth year as a DCC member. In a TikTok video, Kylie showed herself putting on make-up for the veteran practice session before finals. She threw in that this would be her “final year’. Kylie said: “I can’t believe it’s my last one, but it is truly going to be so fun. I’m just going to make the most of every moment. It’s all positive.”

Is Sophy planning to leave at the same time?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Dickson (@kylie_dickson)



It’s also Sophy Laufer’s fifth year as one of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Kylie shared a video of her and Sophy heading off to a meeting, hand in hand. Now, unlike Kylie, Sophy hasn’t specified whether she will retire from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after this season or not. However, her comments in this video have made fans speculate that she might be planning to step aside as well.

In the video, Kylie narrates: “‘Kay, we’re walking in.” Sophy cuts in: “Last time!”

“I know,” Kylie continues, “We’ve done it together. Five times. It’s out last one.”

Maybe Sophy and Kylie just meant that it would be the last time they went to this particular meeting together, as Kylie won’t stay for another season. Or, perhaps this will be the final pre-season meeting for both of them?! We’ll have to wait and see.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.