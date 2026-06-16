All the varying ages of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders cast, from Brenley to Tori

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are officially back, with seven new rookies alongside returning cast members from the last few seasons on Netflix. They are all of varying ages, from as young as 23 years old to 31, as some are beginners while others are five-year veterans.

Tori – 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCC | Tori (@toriskills)

Tori is the eldest on the DCC team, but has the most experience. She grew up admiring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and even participated as a junior DCC. The cheerleader just got married – but even then, says that being on the team is her proudest achievement.

Brenley – 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brenley herrera (@brenleyherrera)

Brenley is a young 23-year-old rookie, was born and raised in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, and grew up with the Cowboys organisation as a constant presence. “Going into the process, I knew it would be one of the most challenging experiences of my life,” she told Tudum.

Anna Kate – 26

In her third year, Anna Kate is 26 years old and trained extensively in ballet, tap, jazz, and contemporary. She competed nationally through conventions and performed on her high school dance team, before continuing her career at Texas Christian University.

Ariel – 25

Ariel instantly fell in love with dance at the age of seven, and then went on to train with the dance department in both middle and high schools. A Louisiana native, she went on to LSU and was selected to join the LSU Tiger Girls, with who she brought home a national title.

Ava – 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Lahey (@avamarielahey)

In her second year, Ava is 24, making her one of the youngest non-rookies. She has a background in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, and modern dance through years of competitive training, having also been on the University of Kentucky Dance Team.

Charly – 25

In her second year, Charly is 25 years old. She trained for 16 years before joining the Arizona State University dance team, where she discovered her love for performing as part of a close-knit group, and made it into the team in 2023.

Kelly – 25

Kelly is 25 years old. She is in her second year with the team, having majored in dance arts in high school before continuing her career on the Rutgers University Dance Team, where she competed nationally throughout her four years on the team.

Kleine – 26

Kleine has been with DCC for five years, meaning she joined the group at just 21 years old. She is originally from Richmond, Kentucky, and a graduate of the University of Kentucky (where she also danced on the university dance team).

Kylie – 28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Dickson (@kylie_dickson)

Kylie is a fourth year DCC candidate at 28 years old. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she spent four years as a Rebelette. Before discovering her love of dance in high school, she was a gymnast who reached the national level as a Level Nine athlete.

Lea – 25

Lea is 25 now, but her love of dance has been there since the moment she was born. “I hope people can remember that there is always a real person behind the uniform, someone doing their best while navigating life both on and off the field,” she told Tudum.

Madeline – 28

A fifth year dance instructor, Madeline’s love of dance began at age six and led her to perform with the Oklahoma City University Pep Dancers. She credits her mother as her greatest role model and motivation, and is inspired by the opportunity to make a positive impact.

Megan – 26

Megan is in her fifth year at 26, but began dancing at age 3, eventually serving as captain of the SDSU Dance Team and helping lead the program to a historic national championship. She told Tudum that her coaches taught her to “stay true to who you are.”

Reece – 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reece Weaver (@reece_christinee)

You’ll remember Reece, who is currently facing a load of rumours that she left the DCC team. She’s 25, but she’s been practising for years because she has a lifelong dance background that began at age three and includes extensive training across multiple styles.

Dayton – 28

Dayton is 28. You may already recognise her from the last few seasons, because even though she’s now a rookie who just made the team, she was previously cut. “I’ve been attending final auditions since I was 12 or 13 as a spectator,” she revealed to Tudum.

Emily A – 23

Another of the youngest is Emily A, at just 23 for her rookie season. She was working on a cruise ship for nearly a year before auditioning for DCC, but she’s got some BTS secrets because Emily has known DCC fellow dancer Taylor since she was a kid.

Faith – 23

Faith has moved all the way to be on the DCC team from New Zealand, at the age of 23. She earned regional and national dance titles in styles before transitioning into a professional dance career, and even once performed aboard a major cruise line. Fancy!

Jenna – 24

Now 24, Jenna’s passion for dance and performance began when she was two and carried her through competitive studio training as an adult. She eventually joined the University of Oklahoma Pom Squad, where she performed with pride as part of the “Boomer!” tradition.

Parker – 26

Parker is 26 and, before she decided to audition for this season, was a performer in DCC’s Rhythm and Blue, the NFL’s first and only high-energy co-ed dance team and drum corps. She also danced for Expressions Dance and Music in College Station, Texas.

Savanna – 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanna Dastrup (@savanna_dastrup_)

Savanna took her first DCC prep class before attending Texas Christian University, at just 15 years old. Eight years on, she’s genuinely living her dream, as she always wanted to be on the team – long before the Netflix series! She’s a rookie on the new season.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.