Wait, when was season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders actually filmed?

There’s been some confusion on when season three of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders was filmed. Scenes that people spotted Netflix crews at didn’t make the cut in season three, so we’re here to explain.

Someone on Reddit posted: “I’m a bit confused about the time line with filming. I recall someone posted about the crew filming on the tour bus which I was looking forward to seeing but I don’t remember any clips from it in the new season.”

With a lot of filming being spotted for DCC last year, it’s easy to see why fans are confused. Netflix confirmed filming was underway for seaon three back in August 2025 with a video showing the cheerleaders in uniform alongside the production crew. But the show follows the 2025 to 2026 NFL season, meaning everything fans saw being filmed throughout 2025 fed into what was dropped on June 16, 2026.

What’s the actual filming timeline?

The DCC calendar follows the NFL season almost exactly, and once you understand how it works the confusion starts to make sense. Rookie auditions happen in the late spring, typically around May or June.

From there, the hopefuls who make it through move straight into training camp, which runs through the summer months of June and July. That’s the intense period fans know well from the show, where Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell are cutting candidates and finalising the squad.

Once the team is confirmed, the NFL regular season kicks off in September and runs for around 18 weeks through January. The DCC perform at every Cowboys home game throughout that stretch, meaning the Netflix cameras are following them from the first audition to the end of the football season. That’s roughly eight to nine months of footage for the production team to work with.

After filming wraps, the editing process begins, and Netflix typically drops the finished season the following June. That means there’s a gap between when it’s actually filmed and when audiences get to watch it. By the time a season lands on Netflix, everything you are watching is already close to a year old.

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