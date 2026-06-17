Where Savanna from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is after being savagely cut from the team

Savanna Dalstrup was one of season three’s hopeful rookies auditioning for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2025-2026 season. Unfortunately, she was cut from the team, looking like it was the end of a dream she’d been chasing for a decade. She’s made a total career change and it’s honestly iconic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanna Dastrup (@savanna_dastrup_)

The 23-year-old Utah native packed her bags and moved to Paris to attend fashion school. This is one of the most unexpected career pivots to come out of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three.

Savanna’s story is one of the most compelling the entire season. She didn’t casually decide to try out for DCC on a whim. She’s been planning and training for this since she was 15 years old, when she took her first prep class. She even attended Texas Christian University because of its proximity to Dallas. She danced on the TCU Showgirls for all four years and continued to prep for DCC. This was a decades-long dream that turned into a focused, discipled pursuit.

Season three follows her journey through the most competitive training camp in DCC history. With the largest returning veteran class ever assembled, only six rookie spots were available. Eight candidates had to be cut. Savanna was one of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanna Dastrup (@savanna_dastrup_)

Rather than wait around, she pivoted. In a major way. In October 2025, she posted on Instagram standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with a caption that no one ever saw coming: “Au revoir America, I moved to Paris to attend fashion school.” Just like that, the girl who spent ten years of her life trying to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader was trading pom poms for the fashion capital of the world.

Fashion school isn’t the end of the Savanna’s journey either. She vowed to come back to try out again in 2026, and she’s stayed true to her word. Savanna made it to the final rounds of DCC auditions in June, and was invited to training camp. She commented on DCC’s Instagram post announcing the rookie candidates for the 2026 season, saying: “still on cloud 9!! I’m so so grateful and excited for this opportunity!”

While Savanna had a quick detour to France, it looks like she’s back in Texas trying to achieve her 10 year long dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.