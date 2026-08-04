Stassi had a falling out with her once, so who is her mum Dayna Schroeder?

Dayna Schroeder is Stassi’s mum from House of Stassi. Here’s everything we know about Stassi’s mum, Dayna Schroeder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayna Schroeder Wyland (@daynawyland_)

Dayna is a jewellery designer and artist, and mum to four children, including Stassi. She has four children with her ex-husband Mark Schroeder, Stassi’s father. Dayna has two sons, Stassi’s brothers Hunter and Nikolai, and one daughter, Georgi.

Dayna got engaged in January 2021 to her very first boyfriend from junior high, Eric Wyland. After divorcing her ex-husband, Mark Schroeder, she reconnected and rekindled her relationship with Eric.

For work, Dayna runs the jewellery line Georgi Jules Jewelry, crafting pieces like choker necklaces. “A collaboration with my daughter Stassi Schroeder Clark, lead to this artistic venture together,” reads the Instagram bio for the business. Some of the pieces have even been featured on reality TV by Stassi and her co-stars.

Dayna’s no stranger to reality TV. She had a few notable appearances on season seven of Vanderpump Rules in 2019 which led to a huge falling out with Stassi.

Dayna visited LA for a birthday celebration and she was extremely critical of Stassi’s love life while chatting with Stassi’s then-boyfriend and now-husband, Beau. She told Stassi “not to be herself” and that it would drive Beau away. Yikes.

Stassi ended up not speaking to Dayna for around eight months. Beau also cut her off out of respect for Stassi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayna Schroeder Wyland (@daynawyland_)

Dayna took to Instagram to take accountability, posting: “These are the moments I treasure with my wonderful daughter. Not the moments from last night’s episode debacle!”

She had an explanation for her behaviour that night saying: “I was trying to be ‘that embarrassing funny mom.’ And I get it. If I saw this show and someone’s mother was laughing and teasing her daughter unmercifully, I would think she was awful too.”

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