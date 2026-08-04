She’s back, so what’s Hannah Ferrier been up to since getting fired from Below Deck Med?

Hannah Ferrier is back on Below Deck Med, and whilst she’s not part of the crew, it’s the first time since she was fired five years ago that she’s been involved in the show.

Hannah was fired from the show after it was discovered that she had a secretly brought a prescription box of Valium and CBD pen onto the boat with her. So, what’s she been up to since then? Well, as it turns out quite a lot!

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Hannah currently works by making appearances on City Cruises Live, where she goes to different cities to discuss her time in the yacht industry. Last month she announced that she was going to close down her super yacht training academy. She opened Ocean International Training Academy to help teach young aspiring yachties more about the industry.

She explained in a recent Q&A why she’d decided to close it down, sharing that she’s started it six years ago when she was pregnant but didn’t have enough time to dedicate to it anymore.

She’s since given birth to her daughter Ava, sharing that she recently lost her big tooth, but somehow managed to figure out that Hannah was the tooth fairy. We’ve all been there.

Hannah lives in Australia with Ava and her husband Josh, who she got married to in March 2022, with him working as a commercial real estate broker.

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Hannah Ferrier also revealed during a Q&A whether she’d ever return to Below Deck Med to work for Captain Sandy, sharing: “I always say never – but I would need to go to the gym for a few months before seven days a week to train for those stairs – they are no joke.”

Below Deck Med is available to stream on Hayu.

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