She’s the star of House of Stassi now, but why did Stassi Schroeder get fired from Bravo?

Stassi Schroeder was fired by Bravo for Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 following racially discriminatory incident from 2018. Now has her own show on Hulu, but here’s why Stassi Schroeder was fired from Bravo back in 2020.

What was the racially discriminatory incident that Stassi did?

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Stassi Schroeder used to be one of the OG members of Vanderpump Rules when it first premiered in 2013. The show followed the lives of waitresses and bartenders at SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant and Stassi used to be one of the show’s most notorious “mean girls.”

So, what exactly went down that led to Stassi getting kicked off the show?

Former cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Stassi and fellow cast mate Kristen Doute had reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with.

In 2018, Stassi and Kristen saw a news article about a Black woman suspected of theft and decided the woman “looked like” Faith Stowers. They called the police and said it was Stowers, even though though it wasn’t her.

The incident came to light in 2020 when Faith Stowers went on Instagram live to share the story. Faith also pointed out she’d been the only Black cast member during her time on the show, which made the situation even more disturbing, given the wider Black Lives Matter conversations happening in the US at that exact moment.

Bravo eventually fired Stassi and kicked her off VPR

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Bravo then stepped in. On June 9, 2020, the network confirmed that Stassi and Kristen were out due to their past racist actions and offensive tweets.

Stassi later told Tamron Hall she was fired for “past racially insensitive actions” and said she was working with a diversity coach as part of trying to learn from it, via People.

The reality star was also dropped by her agency and multiple sponsors and brands, including shaving brand Billie and vitamin company Ritual.

She posted an official statement at the time that read how she was “taking accountability” and “pushing herself to do better.”

Stassi addressed the incident in her memoir

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Stassi addressed the incident in podcast interviews and her 2021 memoir Off With My Head.

With the release of Stassi’s book, Faith alleged that she made “terrible non-factual claims” against her and even launched a GoFundMe seeking legal help. She said that the book continued to harm her and her family and asked that the book be pulled and any related profits should go to charity.

Stassi has made a return to Bravo since, appearing on Vanderpump Villa season two. She served as a “special VIP” rather than a full cast member and was Lisa’s eyes and ears among the staff.

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