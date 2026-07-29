Victoria Zardoya’s friend reveals her plans to prevent future deaths at Egmont Key

Victoria Zardoya is the 20-year-old woman who had a tragic fall at Egmont Key recently, and her friend, Victoria Silberbusch, is now working on ensuring future deaths are prevented. Zardoya sadly died two days after her fatal injuries, during a trip to Florida with friends.

Her friend Victoria has now written on Instagram: “Victoria Zardoya is the woman who tragically passed from a fatal fall injury on Egmont Key and this post is as much as I’m willing to talk about it. This post is only shared at all as direct request from Victoria’s family.”

As for her plans to prevent future deaths at Egmont Key, a secluded island at the mouth of the Tampa Bay offering a saltwater fishing experience, she wrote: “The next step will be working towards reform around safety precautions and warnings at Fort Dade, Egmont Key.”

She hopes for this “never to happen again in future” and added to her statement: “There’s an example of a copy and paste template to send to officials to work towards this reform in the Linktree in my bio, until we conjure up a better way to advocate for the safety reform.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria (@_victoriazardoya)

The template states: “I am writing following the reported fatal fall at the Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key this past weekend, which tragically claimed the life of a young woman named Victoria,” asking for an immediate safety inspection of the location where she fell.

It adds: “I respectfully ask Florida Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to work to investigate and address the elevated portion of the fort where the deadly fall reportedly occurred. The area contains a severe drop that may not be sufficiently obvious.”

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