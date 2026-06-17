Faith Ward breaks silence on why she’s the only DCC member allowed to wear her hair up

There’s only one Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team member allowed to wear her hair up, and that’s Faith Ward. She’s a rookie, so the years-long cheerleaders may feel a certain way about it, but it’s true. So, exactly why has Kelli Finglass allowed her to have that ponytail?

Essentially, all it comes down to is approval from coach Kelli. The ponytail is believed to be Aussie-coded, and Faith has just revealed to ABC Perth why she’s the first to wear the ponytail. She confirmed that her look is just for her and described the whole idea as “crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

She said: “The DCC hairstyle is out, fluffy, voluminous, luscious, long locks. I’ve broken that stereotype.” Kelli suggested the idea of Faith tying her hair up. “So, I’m in rehearsal one of the days with my hair out and I am sweating after doing ‘Thunderstruck’,” Faith said.

Faith added: “She’s looking at me and she’s like, ‘You know what? I really want to see what your hair would look like tied up’. I go into uniform fittings and keep my hair up in hopes that she would like it still, and I walk in and she goes, ‘You’re giving Ariana Grande!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAITH WARD (@flexi_faith)

“Like, we need an Ariana Grande moment on the team,’” Ward recalled. Surprised and thrilled by the comparison, Ward responded: “Are you serious right now, Kelli? Like this is so exciting!’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, but I want your ponytail longer, I want it blonder.’

“‘Then, I want to see a cameo day where I prefer you be with your hair out.’ So the reason why I haven’t addressed it yet is because I want to wait and see what she has to say as to whether it’s solidified yet. So right now, it’s looking very hopeful I will be a DCC with a ponytail.”

Faith reminded people it’s not confirmed she’ll have a ponytail and said: “But, we still have to keep an open mind to the possibility that I could be going back to be hair out. So we can’t get too excited yet!” It’s certainly a first, but it’s all only on coach Kelli’s terms.

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