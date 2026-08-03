House of Stassi tested their relationship, so are are Stassi and Beau still together?

During House of Stassi, we see Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder lay out their relationship issues, but are the two still together after everything? Let’s find out!

Throughout the season it’s clear there’s not a lot of communication going on, with Stassi even admitting that she’d once mentioned divorce during a “huge fight.” In one of the earlier scenes, Beau described feeling disconnected from Stassi, sharing: “I’m trying to balance wanting her to have her space and to be able to not stress out when she’s working. But then also I’m sitting here and I’m angry and resentful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Clark (@thegoodthebadthebogie)



He later told Stassi: “I just literally just feel like a 1950s housewife where I have my apron on and I’m cleaning everything while feeding the kids. Sometimes that’s how I feel because we don’t have that connection all the time.”

She responded: “I want you to say things. I want you to say things the way that you tell me you don’t want things to build up. I need to make more of an effort.”

The executive producer shared that she wasn’t surprised about how candid Beau and Stassi were about issues in their relationship, explaining: “But she went there because that’s what was happening in their life at that moment. It’s visceral and raw and almost uncomfortable to look at at times. But that’s what we love about the show is people are going to feel like we’re doing fourth wall breaks and we’re acknowledging the show within the show — because the audience is too savvy not to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)



But, after all they went through together are Beau and Stassi still together after House of Stassi? Well, the answer is yes! The pair have been posting each other regularly on their socials since filming finished last year, as well as sharing pictures of each other at the premiere for the show.

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