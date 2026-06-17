Er, Outlast: The Jungle’s winners, Nikki and Maddy, are now feuding with their axed teammate

Outlast: The Jungle is done and dusted. We now know that the remnants of Team Alpha – Nikki Hru and Maddy Jones – win the $1 million prize. However, the cast are still squabbling beyond the wilderness. Nikki and Maddy are feuding on social media with a member of Team Alpha who didn’t make it to the final of Outlast with them. I’m so here for this drama.

Ben complained Nikki and Maddy’s behaviour was ‘sh*tty’

Since Ben Orndoff was booted off Outlast, he seems to have kept busy by whinging about the women on Team Alpha at any given opportunity. I’m impressed he finds the time to talk so much on his Instagram story.

I think it’s safe to say that Ben is not a fan of Nikki. A Netflix viewer asked him which Outlast cast member he disliked the most. Ben said: “On my own team, Nikki was pretty annoying. She didn’t really do much or have any skills. And she would, like, sing showtunes around camp. And she’s just an annoying, washed-up theatre kid that bragged about weird stuff, like how much she got paid for her boxing matches.”

He’s also described Nikki as “very two-faced”, “backstab-y”, and “super f**king annoying”. How charming!

Although Ben seems to mostly be feuding with Nikki after Outlast, he’s also thrown some shade at Maddy. When asked about the women on Team Alpha, Ben said: “They were mean in the confessionals, but I didn’t even realise that they were saying this stuff. It was very passive-aggressive. Because, at camp, I had no idea that they felt that way, because they never really brought it to my attention, which is kind of sh*tty.” Ben claimed: “I honestly found out that [Nikki] and, I guess, a little bit Maddie too, felt this way” until he saw it in the show.

Nikki claimed Ben ‘stifled’ her

Underneath one of Nikki’s Insta posts, a Netflix viewer commented about Ben. Nikki wrote back: “I never called him misogynistic. I said he stifled me as a person. Which he did. I have negative opinions of him overall. Just like he has negative opinions of me. We all did a lot, and I have never diminished that. But having him consistently shoot people down and belittle specifically my efforts isn’t exactly him being a good teammate.”

Maddy hasn’t exactly been complimentary about Ben, either

Maddy hasn’t been quite as vocal about Ben as Nikki, but she’s not rushing to heap praise on him. She told TV Guide: “Ben wasn’t all bad. He could have been worse, you know? There [were] definitely worse guys we could have been paired up with. Like, did Ben bring a lot of bushcraft skills to the beginning? Did he help us on our shelter? Did he do all those things? Yeah. Did we all pitch in and do all those things? Yeah.” She theorised that some of Ben’s behaviour might be because “Ben would just start to break” when she, Nikki and Halle were doing fine. Maddy continued: “Like, the scene where he kind of gives up on the raft, and Halle’s out there grinding and getting beat by the waves, and is Ben out there helping her? No. He’s just like, ‘I’m here for a swim.’ And it’s like, tell me that you’re ready to be done without telling me you’re ready to be done.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.