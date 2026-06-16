Meet Savanna Dastrup, the Utah rookie who’s been dreaming of DCC since she was 15

Savanna Dastrup didn’t stumble into the world of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders by accident. She’s been working toward it for most of her life. And now, she’s one of the rookie hopefuls featured in America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three.

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The Orem, Utah native has such a unique backstory. She was literally named after the title character in Savannah Smiles, a film that was shot in her hometown. Dance has been her whole identity since she was 18 months old.

She competed for 12 years at The Dance Club in Orem, racking up training in multiple dance styles. In 2018, her team took first place at NYCDA Nationals and her studio was named Studio of the Year. She danced with Odyssey Dance Theatre for two years. She was even selected as a backup dancer for Disney star Sofia Wylie.

Here’s the part of Savanna’s DCC journey that really sticks out: she took her first DCC prep class at 15. Before the show had ever existed. She went to Texas Christian University in cowboys country and danced for the TCU Showgirls. She’s had her eye on that blue crop top and white boots for a long time.

“I’ve dreamed of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader since I was young, long before the Netflix series,” she told Tudum. “It’s been amazing to see how much the program has grown. You can definitely feel how competitive the process has become.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savanna Dastrup (@savanna_dastrup_)

She’s also a fashion student at a university in Paris. Savanna posted on her Instagram in October 2025, saying: “au revoir America, I moved to Paris to attend fashion school.” She’s living her best life abroad it seems.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned from Kelli and Judy is the importance of professionalism, preparation, and consistency,” she said in her official bio. “They value authenticity and want to see who you truly are, both on and off the field.”

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