Meet Parker Kilpatrick, the fabulous DCC rookie who quit consulting to live her dream

Meet Parker Kilpatrick, your new favourite Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie. The College Station, Texas-raised, UT Austin-educated, Rubik’s cube-solving cheerleader spent three audition cycles, two heartbreaking finals rejections, and one entire NFL dance team career getting to where she is today. She’s here now though, and we are fully invested.

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Parker made it to finals in both season one and season two of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, but wasn’t invited to training camp either time.

The 26 year old could have been sitting in a corporate office right now. She studied for years for a career in consulting, had an honours degree from UT Austin, and the entire respectable career path laid out in front of her. Then she looked at it, looked at the DCC, and thought: absolutely not.”Dance was a calling she could not walk away from, believing that there would always be time for a desk job,” Parker says to Tudum.

Parker’s dance experience is genuinely stacked too. Competitive dance from age eight, high school drill team, and four years as a leading member of the Texas Pom Squat at UT. She also spent a season with the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue, the first co-ed dance crew and drumline in the NFL. Impressive.

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Fittingly, Parker’s dream job is to be a DCC, but formerly an astronaut. Her celebrity crush is Heath Ledger, her favourite film is Spirited Away, and her biggest fear is tsunamis. Extremely valid but also super specific. Her hidden talent is solving a Rubik’s cube and her dream vacation destination is Italy.

Her advice for anyone dreaming of DCC: “Stay true to who you are and never lose complete sight of it. It’s ok to wonder what change could feel like, and you may find that change is truly what you need, but always return to your authentic self.”

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