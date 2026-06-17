Their pay has increased, so we found out the net worths of Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders cast

From the successful cheerleader Reece to the rookies joining Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, their net worths are all up there, too. A lot of them juggle jobs on the side as well, and while their pay has somewhat increased in the past year, how much are they all worth?!

Kelly Finglass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@dccheerleaders)

Kelly is the director of DCC and so it makes sense she’s worth an estimated $1.5 million. She cheered for the Dallas Cowboys from 1984 to 1989. Following her retirement from the squad, she was hired directly by Jerry Jones and has served as the director since 1991.

Judy Trammell

Judy is worth an estimated $1.6 million. She’s built her wealth primarily through her longstanding career as the head choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so all of those smooth routines really are thanks to her. What an absolute queen.

Reece Weaver

Arguably the most successful and famous DCC star, she’s now retiring, but leaving with an estimated $200K net worth. She’s got over one million followers on Instagram, mainly because she’s starred on all three seasons of the show, and works as a florist on the side.

Lea Tunnell

Lea is worth an estimated $150K. DCC dancers with more experience (veterans) saw their wages scale up to approximately $75 per hour, making roughly $75,000 annually. That’s alongside her job on the outside, which involves partnering with brands for sponsorships.

Megan McElaney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Side Kicks Podcast (@thesidekickspod)

Megan is worth an estimated $150K. She’s recently quit DCC, and is now co-hosting The Sidekick Pod with her brother, Sean. She’s been sponsored by huge brands in the last few years, from Nivea to Revolut, so her influencer career has really taken off!

Kelee

Kelee is worth an estimated $150K. Before her time as a DCC, Kelee was a part of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes, where she served as a Right Middle Lieutenant. She’s since retired from the team in season three, and is moving onto other opportunities.

Kleine

Kleine is worth an estimated $100K. She has been an active DCC veteran since making the team in 2021, and started her journey at the University of Kentucky, where she cheered collegiately. Overall, DCC is valued at nine billion, with each cheerleader getting a portion.

Dayton Bramhall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)

Dayton didn’t make the DCC team. However, she’s now got a new job and is worth an estimated $50K. Rookies earn between $10K to $15K per season, or $75 an hour depending on which appearances they take part in, so she didn’t receive the same salary as veterans.

Jenna Waller

Jenna just received the Rookie Of The Year award! She’s worth $25K as a newbie and tried out after Making The Team ended. spent a year training intensively with DCC alum Jennifer Amburn to refine her style, returned to auditions and secured her spot!

Parker Kilpatrick

Newbie Parker is worth an estimated $25K. Her dream job is to be on the DCC team but she used to want to be an astronaut! She’s sadly been cut from the team, but she did perform alongside them for a year and is now working a totally different life in a corporate job.

Faith Ward

Worth an estimated $25K, Faith is the only girl allowed to wear a ponytail. She works as a dancer and content creator, who previously worked on cruise lines and is known online as “Flexi Faith,” and actually splits her time between Australia and Texas in the off-season.

Morgan Perschy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by morgan perschy (@morganperschy)

Worth $25K, Morgan is a business graduate who spent a year as a rookie with DCC. She’s got over 42K followers on Instagram alone and was formerly part of the Arizona State Dance Team. It was a lifelong dream of hers to be on the team, so she’s already ticked that off!

Brenley Herrera

Worth $25K, Brenley has essentially been training for DCC her entire life. She danced at All Star Dance Academy from the age of two until she was 18. After that, Brenley was a member of the Texas Tech Pom Squad for four years, and is super grateful to have been a rookie.

Maddy Unger

Worth $25K, Maddy has 33K followers on Instagram alone. She’s a social media marketing intern part-time, and a student athlete for the Husker Scarlets Dance Team. Sadly, Maddy was cut from the DCC team after a year as a rookie, but absolutely loved it.

Tori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Kalina (@victoriakalina)

Tori is a fifth-year DCC star and is estimated to be worth up to $400K. She’s paid up to $150,000 per season when factoring in elite Show Group corporate appearances, acting as Group Leader. In addition to games, she’s performed alongside Post Malone and Dua Lipa.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.