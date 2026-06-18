Here’s how much money the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid during America’s Sweethearts S3

A big talking point of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season two was their pay. Some of the cheerleaders dared suggest that, perhaps if people do high-pressure, physically demanding, very specialised jobs that are integral to a $13 billion brand, they should be paid more than $10,000 each year? The cheerleaders did get that long-awaited pay rise, thank goodness. So, here’s a deep dive into how much money the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were being paid during season three of America’s Sweethearts.

Hold on, what was the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ pay before?

So, in the 2024 season, many of the cheerleaders were compensated $15 (£11.20) for each hourly rehearsal. Really. That’s similar to the minimum wage in some parts of the USA (although, not in Texas).

Cheerleaders also received a $500 (£375) fee for each performance they did (such as at a Dallas Cowboys game).

Because the cheerleaders are technically classed as part-time employees, they don’t get employer-sponsored health insurance. But hey, they can get spray tans on the house!

So, across the 18-week football season, it was typical for the cheerleaders to make something in the real of $10,000 to $15,000 (£7,560 to £11,190).

Of course, some of the more famous DCC members rack up big social media followings, and are able to top up their earnings with brand deals and whatnot. But it’s not a surprise that many cheerleaders were working multiple jobs alongside the rigorous training schedules.

For context, the Dallas Cowboys made approximately $1.22 billion in 2024, according to Forbes. That’s more than any other NFL team. In 2024, the highest-paid Cowboys football player, Dak Prescott, got $55,132,647 (£47,670,000). Really. Even the worst-paid – John Stephens – received $796,000 (£593,760).

One could argue that cheerleading is just as silly of a profession as playing American football. And that the cheerleaders are an integral part of the Dallas Cowboys brand, particularly in other countries (since plenty of people like the Netflix show, but nobody outside the US gives a sh*t about an NFL game unless Taylor Swift is there). And somebody could point out that perhaps it would make sense for the pay of the cheerleaders to be more in keeping with the pay of the football players. But I won’t explicitly write that, because I don’t want to be torn apart by insecure men in the Facebook comments x

Here’s what the DCC are making in season three

In June 2025, the cheerleaders got a 400 per cent pay rise. Yay for them!

According to Elle, the cheerleaders now get around $75 for each hourly rehearsal, and approximately $2,500 for each appearance. It seems as if the more established veterans get higher fees than the newbie rookies. So, some cheerleaders could now be bringing in up to $150,000 for each season.

Do the DCC squad get paid for being on Netflix’s American Sweethearts?

According to Media Play News, Netflix has an ongoing licensing deal with the Dallas Cowboys. However, it seems that the individual cheerleaders do not get paid for being filmed.

Although, being featured on a hugely popular TV show has likely boosted some cheerleaders’ profiles, and led to other opportunities.

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