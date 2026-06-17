The long journey Reece took to get so famous on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Reece Weaver’s road to becoming the most famous America’s Sweetheart: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader was anything but overnight. From a Florida girl dancing since the age of three, to winning Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen, to grinding through one of the most competitive audition processes in professional sports, Reece has had a long journey to get here. So, how did Reece get so famous?

When Netflix dropped America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in June 2024, Reece became the undeniable breakout star of the entire series. But the questions that fans keep asking: how did a 22 year old rookie from Jacksonville, Florida reach a level of DCC fame that even multi-year veterans never manage to achieve?

The audition that hooked fans

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Season one of America’s Sweethearts followed Reece’s entire audition process. From start to finish. Viewers were hooked from the first episode. She’s been dancing since she was 3 years old, is a University of Alabama dance team alumna, and a former beauty queen. So she has some impressive credentials. Reece walked in as just another hopeful among hundreds.

What changed everything was her audition solo: a Latin ballroom-inspired performance. It stopped DCC director Kelli Finglass in her tracks and her audiences at home rewinding their screens. The cameras followed her through every nerve-wracking callback, every doubt, and every prayer. And the audience never looked away.

Why Reece appeals to everyone

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The secret behind Reece’s DCC fame and massive Instagram following is one word: relatability. In a show full of world-class performers, Reece was the one who let the cameras see her vulnerabilities.

Christianity is central to Reece’s life too. She wore her Christian faith on her sleeve, crediting God for her dancing ability and praying through the show’s most stressful moments. She introduced viewers to her then-fiancé Will Allman. He relocated from Alabama to Dallas just so she could chase her dream. And their love story became a fan favourite in its own right.

She wasn’t performing for the cameras. She was just being Reece.

The Instagram numbers that prove her fame

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The data backs up what fans already felt. Following the release of America’s Sweethearts, Reece now has over one million Instagram followers. For a Bama-turned-DCC cheerleader, this is pretty impressive. That reach opened doors far beyond the football field. She’s had podcast appearances, brand partnerships, and has even recently presented an award for the Grand Ole Opry. Her 2024 wedding was even featured in People Magazine. Iconic really.

The embodiment of America’s sweetheart

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What fans keep coming back to is this: Reece doesn’t just cheer for America’s team. She embodies everything the phrase “America’s sweetheart” actually means. She is warm, gracious, and beautiful. But she also talks honestly about insecurity, works a part-time job as a Dallas florist, and navigates her marriage and faith in public.

She’s aspirational without being attainable. That combination pulls in young girls, women of faith, reality TV fans, DCC die-hards, and casual sports viewers all at once. An audience that very few reality stars ever manage to build.

Three seasons and a legacy

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Reece returned for season two of America’s Sweethearts as a veteran and appeared again in season three, where she announced her retirement from the DCC after three seasons. “I kind of feel like I’m going to throw up,” Reece told her husband before her scheduled meeting with Kelli and choreographer Judy Trammell.

Arguably the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders most recognised member, Reece’s DCC journey is proof that in a world of highlight reels and curated perfection, authenticity and honesty are the most powerful.

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