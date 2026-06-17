Dayton responds to getting cut from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and shares where she is now

Dayton has had it tough with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Despite auditioning over and over, the rookie simply has not made it onto the team yet, despite her mum’s long history of five years with them. Either way, she’s thriving now, so here’s what she’s done since.

About a year ago, she confirmed she’d be trying for new opportunities soon. Since then, Dayton has gotten a new job and now lives in Houston. She wrote: “2025 mentally shifted me in ways I didn’t expect. A new job, a new place, and friendships that feel like home.”

She said her new perspective on life in the last year “showed me that growth isn’t just about change. It’s about alignment. I learned to trust myself, protect my peace, and let good things find me. Proud of who I’m becoming.” So, does that mean she’s still auditioning?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)

Well, she was cut after desperately attempting to get in, but has since said she’s “not wanted there”. Dayton wrote: “It wasn’t in the cards for me, but I’m proud of how much I’ve grown. I feel it’s important to note I did EVERYTHING they asked of me and tried my best.

“I done my absolute best to fit their mould. I’m not wanted there and I’m hoping this takes me to where I truly belong!” When she was first cut from DCC, Dayton said, “I don’t think that getting cut is the end of my dream. I just think that it wasn’t my time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)

She also said: “Hopefully I’ll get that memorisation in check next year and I’ll be wearing that uniform next fall.” As of February, Dayton shared a video of her practising cheer, and previously refused to audition anywhere else, despite her dancing talents.

The cheerleader returned to audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2025-26 season following her cut during 2024 training camp. She opened up about her cut in a July 2025 personal essay for Glamour, saying her fourth audition was “definitely my last with DCC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dayton (@daytonbramhall)

“I am closing that chapter and opening up a new one,” she wrote. “I am so glad that I gave it another shot because I’ve learned so many things about myself. I’ve grown so much these past two years, just from this experience alone. That was enough for me.”

Dayton also noted that she is still deciding what she wants to do next, but she knows she still wants to dance. “The world is my oyster,” she wrote. “The biggest thing I would love to do is dance on Broadway and in the West End in London.” Watch this space!

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