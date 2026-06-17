Here’s why Outlast winners Nikki and Maddy won’t be able to keep all of their $1 million prize

Nikki and Maddy won’t be able to keep all of their $1 million prize after winning Outlast: The Jungle. They won fair and square on Team Alpha, as they were the last two members left, with Leiya and Halle having left the team by the time the finale actually came around.

They’ll each receive a lot less than the $500K they’d be expected to get, and a big part of that is based on where they live, especially after taxes. Nikki, who comes from California, is expected to get $295K after estimated federal and state tax, meaning $205K is taken away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Maddy Jones is from West Virginia, so the amount her income gets taxed is different. She’ll keep more than Nikki, at an estimated $316K, with $160K given to federal tax and $24K to state tax, mainly as California has one of the highest state income tax rates in the US.

This is no different to winners of Survivor, Beast Games and Million Dollar Secret, who also get taxed by a large percentage when it comes to the prize money. Unlike other countries, in the USA winnings from a game show, TV show or competition don’t count as a gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)

So, the cash prizes are instead treated as ordinary income. Maddy’s main income is from being a photographer, and is expected to earn up to $90K a year, while Nikki was born in Florida but now lives in Los Angeles, but nonetheless she’s an expert trapper and a boxer.

Nikki’s ready to bring the never-tap-out attitude of a former lightweight champion to the jungle, and is earning an estimated $150K, especially as she’s also an actress. So they’re both definitely due to have a good year with that extra dollar in their pockets!

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